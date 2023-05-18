Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Google LLC For Collecting Health Data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, 2023, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, filed a class action lawsuit against Google LLC (Doe v. Google LLC, 5:23-cv-02343 (N.D. Cal.)) alleging that Google LLC wrongfully collected identifiable health data from individuals who used certain healthcare websites.

The complaint alleges Google LLC collected individuals’ health data through sophisticated tracking technology, including Google Analytics, incorporated on the websites of major institutions, including the Planned Parenthood website, the Keck Medicine of USC website, and the Sharp HealthCare website. This technology was likely incorporated on hundreds of additional healthcare websites as well.

The health data Google collected includes details about an individual’s medical conditions, prescriptions, and doctor’s appointments. This information may have been used in connection with Google LLC’s advertising practices.

If you are an individual who has used a medical provider’s website, patient portal, or scheduling page and would like to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the case, please contact one of our attorneys directly by emailing investigations@lowey.com or clicking HERE.

About Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is a national law firm representing consumers in privacy actions. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 997-0500

Email: investigations@lowey.com