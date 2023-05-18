Ellie Mental Health Discusses the Differences between PMS and PMDD in New Guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Mental Health has just released an informative guide to educate readers about the key distinctions between Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), highlighting the importance of recognizing when premenstrual symptoms become more severe and require professional attention.
With an increasing focus on women's health and mental well-being, it should be known that there are fundamental differences between PMDD and PMS, along with differing signs, symptoms, and treatment options for each condition.
PMS affects a significant number of women, causing various physical and emotional symptoms in the days leading up to menstruation. However, PMDD represents a more severe form of premenstrual syndrome, with symptoms that significantly impact a person's ability to function normally in daily life.
It’s also important to recognize the signs of PMDD, which may include severe mood swings, depression, anxiety, irritability, and even suicidal thoughts. These symptoms tend to appear consistently in the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, and their intensity can be debilitating for individuals experiencing PMDD.
Treatment approaches for these conditions can vary. While lifestyle changes such as exercise, stress management, and dietary adjustments, may help alleviate PMS symptoms, PMDD often requires more targeted interventions, including therapy and medication. It’s also important to see a medical doctor if any complications arise from either condition.
Ellie Mental Health is dedicated to providing reliable information and resources on mental health topics. With a team of qualified professionals and experts, Ellie Mental Health aims to promote awareness, understanding, and well-being in the field of mental health. By providing professional treatment, Ellie Mental Health has nationwide clinics to support individuals on their mental health journeys.
For more information on the differences between PMDD and PMS, to access a range of mental health resources, or to schedule an appointment with a therapist, please contact Ellie Mental Health via the company website.
Lindsey Taylor
