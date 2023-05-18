Solidatus brings attribute lineage to IBM z/OS mainframes
Solidatus draws metadata from IBM z/OS mainframe scanners for automatic mapping into lineage models, so users can visualize their systems and plan for change.
This work addresses a major pain point for a massive chunk of industry around the world. In banking alone, 43% of existing systems were built using COBOL, a legacy language associated with z/OS.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solidatus brings attribute lineage to IBM z/OS mainframes
Move will enable users to automatically map mainframe metadata into Solidatus to create active blueprints from which they can derive actionable insights and de-risk their operations
London and Houston, 18th May. Solidatus, the leading data management solution that empowers organizations to connect, visualize and govern their data relationships, can now draw metadata from IBM z/OS mainframe scanners that operate at an enterprise-wide level on applications and systems. This metadata is then automatically mapped into lineage models so that users can fully visualize their systems and plan for change, such as migrating to the cloud.
With IBM z/OS mainframes heavily embedded into so many organizations’ IT infrastructures, and many components susceptible to end-of-life risks, it’s crucial for efficient and effective systems analysts to be able to: understand the business logic and data transformation rules embedded in code; understand data quality and validation rules for comprehensiveness and accuracy; and identify integration points to assess the impact of data migration on these integrations.
A resilient data architecture relies on capabilities that support the availability, integrity, and security of data within an organization.
Software already exists to support these aims but to bring things to the next level, Solidatus now allows users to effortlessly view IBM mainframe lineage through an ‘enterprise inventory’, with content clustered however the customer requires. In turn, this means that users can improve their data governance processes and controls through the sophisticated but easy-to-use models that can be built in Solidatus and the display rules that can be applied to them.
Howard Travers, Head of Technology Alliances at Solidatus, said: “I’m hugely excited by this initiative to automate the process of visualising IBM z/OS attribute lineage, which will save our customers a huge amount of time and cost by reducing manual effort. By visually identifying lost, redundant and orphaned code we can: simplify understanding; demonstrate risk and compliance; and, where required, accelerate the move to the AWS, Google and Azure Clouds. These are all things that Solidatus will make infinitely easier for our customers.”
Travers added: “This work addresses a major pain point for a massive chunk of industry around the world, especially in the USA. In the banking sector alone, 43% of existing systems were built using COBOL, a legacy programming language associated with z/OS.”
Solidatus’ representatives, including CEO and Founder, Philip Dutton, look forward to discussing this, and other connectors and technology partnerships, with delegates at next week’s Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2023 in London. Dutton will also co-host a presentation alongside BNY Mellon’s Lewis Reeder entitled Solidatus: How BNY Mellon is Visualizing a Holistic View from a Complex World.
