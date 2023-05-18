Innovating Energy Monitoring: Discovering the Potential of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years

Market Size – USD 8.35 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – The rise in IoT integration for real-time data about power consumption.

The information flow has been curated and systematically aligned by reliable sources functioning at various levels. Likewise, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report also includes substantial cues and offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market historically, besides giving a future ready perspective as well. The research report sheds tangible light upon in-depth analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data obtained from diverse resources about the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Interested in exploring our comprehensive report? Request a free sample PDF copy today to gain valuable insights into Advanced Metering Infrastructure. Simply fill out the form below with your name and email address, and we'll send you the sample report directly to your inbox. Don't miss out on this opportunity to access key data and analysis in the industry. Get started now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/163

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

This dedicated research report on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market delivers vital understanding on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market at a holistic global perspective, rendering conscious statistical analysis and a wholistic perspective of integral growth enablers prompting favorable growth across regions.To render conscious favorable market discretion, the report has been seasoned to aid report readers with holistic understanding on situational analysis comprising a deep-set review of all forces such as political, social, economical and legal factors that have a clear manifestation on the growth of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia's largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to rising customer penetration of smart electric meters, the residential sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe, since it offers greater transparency than traditional electric meters.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Besides aforementioned details on current market situation, specifically focusing on market conditions, prospects and an elaborate run down through growth stimulants, this report on Advanced Metering Infrastructure market also sheds versatile understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting core market players and forerunners in the competition spectrum who have a bearing on competition intensity. Report readers therefore are provided with a firsthand documentation of all the current market specific developments. A thorough analytical review of these details allow market players to selectively identify growth projecting factors, thus designing and adopting potentially favorable marketing discretion, securing a sustainable stance amidst staggering competition in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Click here to read more and gain a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Metering Infrastructure. Uncover valuable insights, expert analysis, and actionable information that can help you make informed decisions https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

How will the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, 2022 to 2030 report help you?

In summary, our 250-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, 2022 to 2030 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, 2022 to 2030 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, 2022 to 2030.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.