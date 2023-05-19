Experience CityHealth's Renovated Offices and Patient-First Healthcare in San Leandro
Top provider of patient-first healthcare is now accepting new patients for Urgent Care, Primary Care & Dermatology at their new office in San Leandro
I'm proud to announce the opening of our new location in downtown San Leandro, which will offer primary care, urgent care, and dermatology services.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CityHealth, a top provider of patient-first healthcare, is now accepting new patients for Urgent Care, Primary Care, and Dermatology at their new office in San Leandro. Located at 201 Dolores Ave, the brand new, fully renovated facility has ample parking and a modern floor plan designed for comfort.
— Sean Parkin, CEO and Founder of CityHealth
Sean Parkin, CEO and Founder of CityHealth, said, "We opened CityHealth in 2016 as an urgent care on a mission to redefine the patient experience. I'm proud to announce the opening of our new location in downtown San Leandro, which will offer primary care, urgent care, and dermatology services."
In addition to same-day and walk-in urgent care appointments, the patient-first healthcare provider will continue to offer personalized, convenient, and high-quality medical services in a warm and caring environment. Experience the beautiful offices, comfortable waiting rooms, cheerful service and compassionate care for yourself!
On May 19th CityHealth will welcome all for a grand opening celebration. Held from 4-7 pm, the event will allow guests to meet their friendly team, explore the beautiful facility, and enjoy light refreshments.
Dr. Barbara Kilian, Chief Medical Officer of CityHealth, added, "We focus on empowering patients in their healthcare journey. Our new San Leandro facility will allow us to continue delivering personalized patient care in a state-of-the-art facility."
About City Health
At CityHealth, our team takes a whole-person approach to healthcare. We are real people helping real people. So, we take great pride in ensuring that each patient feels heard, valued, and respected. Patients feel comfortable at CityHealth clinics because our team provides a welcoming environment and a calming experience by untangling the complexities of the healthcare system. For more information on CityHealth's new San Leandro location, visit our new facility at 201 Dolores Ave, San Leandro, CA, or call (555) 555-5555. Visit https://www.cityhealth.com/ to learn more about how our team makes healthcare accessible, comfortable, and human.
Sean Parkin
CityHealth
support@cityhealth.com