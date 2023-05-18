Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Size – USD 4,201.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

Anti-reflective coatings, also known as AR coatings, are thin layers of materials applied to optical surfaces to reduce unwanted reflections. These coatings are designed to minimize the amount of light that bounces off the surface, thereby increasing the transmission of light through the material. By reducing reflections, anti-reflective coatings enhance clarity, contrast, and overall visual performance. They are commonly used on eyeglasses, camera lenses, and display screens, providing benefits such as improved vision, reduced glare, and enhanced image quality. With their ability to optimize light transmission and minimize distractions caused by reflections, anti-reflective coatings play a crucial role in improving visual experiences across various applications.

The report points that are discussed within the systematic approach are the major market players that are involved in the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The Anti-Reflective Coatings Market report handles the distribution chain analysis of high Key players. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are

Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

The anti-reflective coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

The Anti-Reflective Coatings Market research report segments the global market into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The segmentation includes technology, product, platform, application, and region. The report projections are based on both historical and predicted trends. Major companies active in the global domain have also been profiled, along with the key strategies they use to stay competitive.

Major Regions Covered in the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

