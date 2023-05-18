Targeted Therapeutics Market has witnessed a growth from USD 162.89 from 2021 to 2028 with a highest 7.1% CAGR

High demand for precision medicine and increasing healthcare expenditure are significant factors driving global targeted therapeutics market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global targeted therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 162.89 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers. Various drugs for chemotherapy are incapable of differentiating between healthy and cancer cells, and thus can kill both kinds of cells. Targeted therapeutics, on the other hand, is a cancer treatment that makes use of drugs to target the exact proteins and genes that support survival and growth of cancer cells. Using targeted therapeutics, doctors influence the tissue environment that aids the spread of cancer or target cells associated with growth of cancer such as blood vessel cells. Also, targeted therapeutics is frequently used in combination with chemotherapy and other treatments. Over the years, various targeted therapies have been sanctioned by the US Food and Drug Administration, owing to growing prevalence of various kinds of cancers.

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the targeted therapeutics market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune diseases. These conditions often require targeted treatment approaches that can specifically address the underlying molecular mechanisms. Targeted therapeutics offer the potential to improve patient outcomes by tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, disease subtype, or biomarker expression.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

Among the therapy segments, monoclonal antibodies segment revenue is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue share over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies delivering cytotoxic molecules are capable of precisely killing cancer cells. Antibody, after being bound to its target cell, releases toxic molecule, including a poisonous chemical or radioactive substance that is taken up by the target cell and eventually destroys that cell. These toxins do not affect cells devoid of the antibody target. Examples of monoclonal antibody comprise trastuzumab (certain breast cancers), alemtuzumab (certain chronic leukemias), and cetuximab (certain colorectal, head, lung, and neck cancers).

Prostate cancer is the second-most cause of cancer deaths among men in the US. Currently used radiation therapy and prostatectomy are often supplemented with hormonal therapies for prostate cancer treatment. Also, in case of prostate cancer, recurrence is common, and many patients develop metastatic prostate cancer where chemotherapy is moderately effective and required targeted therapeutics after initial therapies.

Targeted therapeutics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing incidence of cancer, and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Pfizer Inc. and Amgen Inc. is expected to support market growth in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Serina Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Agenus Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Aurinia Pharmaceutical Inc.

The Global Targeted Therapeutics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Emergen Research has segmented global targeted therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Melanoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Global Targeted Therapeutics Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

