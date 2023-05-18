AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Revenue, Size, Share, Growth and Trends Study Report to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market trends –Advancement in technology

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size – USD 532.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 31.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.

The market is gaining rapid popularity due to its benefits, such as the improvement in the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are expected to achieve growth as there is a development in the capability to detect cancer at an early age as well as track the growth of the tumor.

The ability of AI-enabled medical imaging products to improve diagnosis accuracy is one of its key benefits. Traditional medical imaging techniques rely on human interpretation, which has drawbacks such as fatigue, cognitive biases, and differences in competence. AI algorithms are capable of processing massive volumes of medical data, analysing images with high precision, and providing real-time insights, lowering the chance of misdiagnosis. Radiologists and doctors can benefit from a second opinion by incorporating machine learning models into imaging systems, increasing overall diagnostic confidence.

To receive a free sample of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/355

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform.

The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand.

There are several usages of machine learning due to the image acquisition process, from automated image protocol selection to ensure the patient is positioned correctly for the scan. It can lead to fewer repeat scans and saves time for both the patient and providers.

North America held a larger market share due to the increasing demand for AI from the U.S. and the presence of a large number of players in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country and growing investment in R&D will also propel the market demand.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/355

Major Regions Covered in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of Buying the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Report:

Comprehensive Market Analysis: The research offers a thorough examination of the global AI-enabled medical imaging systems market, including market size, growth potential, trends, and the competitive landscape. It provides a comprehensive insight of the current market condition and future prospects, allowing for informed decision-making.

Industry Trends and Forecast: The study discusses growing trends and advances in AI-enabled medical imaging technologies, such as technological advancements, regulatory landscape, and market dynamics. It also forecasts market growth and prospective investment possibilities, allowing players to better coordinate their strategy.

Market Segmentation: The study divides the market into segments based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. This segmentation helps firms target the proper market segments by providing a thorough awareness of different market segments, their development potential, and specialised needs.

Competitive Analysis: The study provides a thorough examination of the competitive landscape, highlighting prominent competitors in the market for AI-enabled medical imaging systems. It discusses their product portfolios, strategies, market share, and current advancements. This data is critical for organisations to evaluate the competitive landscape and make educated decisions about partnerships, acquisitions, and investments.

geographical overview: The study offers a geographical overview of the market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions, covering industry trends, opportunities, and challenges in various areas. It assists companies in identifying prospective growth markets and developing region-specific strategies for capitalising on market opportunities.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles: Patient Blood Management Market | Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Latest Report : battery pack market | interventional oncology devices market