Canon Announces Emma Chamberlain as Brand Ambassador

The multimedia campaign aims to inspire and amplify the voices of the next generation of content creators

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of a multimedia campaign starring internet phenomenon and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain.

The campaign explores the evolution of Chamberlain as a creator, from starting her YouTube channel at 16-years-old with her dad’s Canon EOS Rebel T2i camera, to transforming into a multi-hyphenate powerhouse leading a beloved coffee brand, hosting red carpets and managing more than 35 million followers across platforms, while capturing it all with Canon.

“As a prominent voice of an immensely creative and enterprising generation, we knew Emma Chamberlain was the best choice for this campaign,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president & general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our goal for this campaign is to inspire and amplify the future’s content creators. By highlighting Emma’s story, this campaign demonstrates how, with Canon’s high-quality cameras, you can accomplish your wildest dreams just by telling your story.”

Canon believes there’s a creator in everyone. From cameras that capture the imagination, to lenses that change perspectives, to printers that bring visions to life, Canon builds products to make everything a bit bolder, brighter and better for creators.

“I made my first YouTube video with a Canon camera and I have been using Canon ever since, so this campaign feels so full circle for me,” said Chamberlain. “Canon has incredible image quality without being complicated to use. Even when I was a camera rookie, I was able to utilize my Canon camera to its full potential. I believe that the key to creativity is the ability to be spontaneous, and Canon’s cameras truly allow you to be spontaneous. I am so grateful to be partnering with a brand I have absolutely adored for years. Canon has been a huge part of my career, and I’m excited to inspire the next generation of creators to pick up Canon.”

The campaign features various Canon cameras including the Canon EOS R50 camera, which is part of a newly released Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit.

During the duration of the campaign, a hero video, social media cuts and still photography that tell Chamberlain’s story will be rolled out across Meta, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest and Canon’s owned channels.

Campaign credits include Canon U.S.A., Inc., Pixel Creative Agency and Good Company Production. Full credits are listed below.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award winning podcast host, global brand ambassador and entrepreneur with a combined social media following of more than 35 million. Her authenticity and candor have also landed her the cover of Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, GQ, and Allure Magazines as well as The New York Times and she has appeared in W, Forbes, The Atlantic, Nylon, Vogue, TMRW and Marie Claire to name a few. Time Magazine included her in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. Emma also landed on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020 for social media as well as in Variety’s Young Hollywood Edition impact list in 2022.

Campaign Credits

Agency: Pixel

Creative Director: Chris Kelly

Managing Partner & Founder: James Bao

Art Director: Brenda Cortez

Producer: Morgan Meyer

Head of Account Management: Sophia Bernard

Senior Account Manager: Emily Parent

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Marketing Specialist: Alexis Lerose

Marketing Specialist: Taylor Bueti

Marketing Specialist: Alexander Sax

Senior Marketing Manager: Melisa Yoo

Marketing Director: Kevin McCarthy

Vice President & General Manager: Brian Mahar

Executive Vice President & General Manager: Tatsuro “Tony” Kano

Production: Good Company

Production Company: Good Company

Director: Scott Cudmore

Photographer: Munachi Osegbu

Video Editor: Catherine Gionfriddo

Stills Editor: Hayley Stewart

Producer: Michael Angelos

Post Producer: Gabrielle Lia

Co - Founder & Managing Director: Ryan Heiferman

VFX Artist: Logan Seanman

Colorist: Ron Sudul

GFX Artist: Jenni Yang

