At a CAGR of 30.3%, Big Data as a Service Market Size and Share is Projected to Reach USD 199.20 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for better data storage scalability and effective big data solutions are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 18.42 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.3%, Market Trends – Rapid development of Cloud AI, IoT, and advanced analytics ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 18.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing demand for better data storage scalability and effective big data solutions are projected to drive market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Majority of businesses prioritize data integration and big data projects.

Currently, organizations are generating a vast volume of data (by the minute), which requires adequate storage scalability. Data scalability is the ability of data processing systems to expand their processing capabilities as data volume increases substantially.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/657

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies in the market report include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Accenture PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies Inc., Teradata Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Qubole, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, SAS Institute Inc., and GoodData Corporation.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Big Data as a Service market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Big Data as a Service market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Big Data as a Service market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-as-a-service-market

The report studies the historical data of the Big Data as a Service Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented global big data as a service market on the basis of solution, component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Data-as-a-Service

Hadoop-as-a-Service

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Information Technology & Telecom

Retail & Ecommerce

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Big Data as a Service market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyse the spread of the Big Data as a Service market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/657

Key Points of Big Data as a Service Market:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for largest share of the big data as a service market in 2021. Fraud is one of the major challenges faced by the BFSI industry, which can be resolved or achieved through big data as a service.

Solutions like fraud identification and risk management make it a major challenge and steps being taken or strategies being sensibly or smartly deployed in the BFSI industry are costly, but deterrence against such possibilities and investments across the potential attack points are expected to drive customer trust and also increase credibility and drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Medical Device Reprocessing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-reprocessing-market

Contact Center Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contact-center-analytics-market

Electronic Flight Bag Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-flight-bag-market

Lung Cancer Surgery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lung-cancer-surgery-market

Security Operations Center As A Service Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/security-operations-center-as-a-service-market

Microplate Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microplate-systems-market

Synthetic Dna Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-dna-market

Stationary Emissions Control Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stationary-emissions-control-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.