PM orders stronger, comprehensive innovation by military

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The military should strengthen the research and innovation in the fields of science-technology and social sciences and humanities, military science and the protection of the Party ideology protection, stated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the awarding ceremony of the 23rd Military Youth Innovation Awards on Thursday.

At the event that honoured the authors of 321 works, PM Chính underlined that the Party and State always define science-technology development as a key national policy, the motivation for national development, and a necessary condition for the safeguarding of national independence and the successful building of socialism.

The 13th National Party Congress also highlighted the need for strong application of science and technology, especially achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to motivate the country’s fast and sustainable development, as well as the necessity to encourage the youth in launching startups and master modern technologies, thus promoting their role in the national construction and defence, said the PM.

He lauded the growth of the Military Youth Innovation Awards throughout the past 22 years as well as the efforts of the authors joining the awards.

Stressing new requirements in military building, PM Chính underscored the need to improve the defence capacity and optimise potential and raise the position of the military in the country’s science-technology development. He asked the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue directing the expansion of military science.

Alongside, it is necessary to pay greater attention to promoting scientific research and innovation movements among young military soldiers and officials, giving them the best conditions in the work, strengthening the application of the research results in the implementation of the political tasks of the units and the military, and expanding effective models of scientific research among military youth, he asked.

Beside improving the quality of military science research, it is necessary to focus on human resources training in the field of science and technology, he added.

The Government leader expressed his hope that the Military Youth Innovation Awards will receive more high-quality work, and winners of the awards will continue to promote their passion for science and technology and share their experience with their fellow soldiers and officials, thus further spreading the innovation movement among the military youth.

First held in 2000, the annual Military Youth Innovation Awards have received 6,186 works and initiatives by over 10,000 authors, many of which have been effectively applied in the reality, producing benefits worth hundreds of billions of VNĐ to the military each year.

This year, the competition received 616 entries, 65 more than last year, including new technological solutions, digital transformation applications, biotechnology, new materials, and measures on revolutionary ideology, moral and lifestyle education in the military.

At the ceremony, winners of 10 first, 53 second, 121 third and 137 consolidate prizes were honoured.

The Minister of National Defence presented certificates of merit to 20 collectives with outstanding performance in organising the awards. — VNS