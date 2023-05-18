BOARD MEMBER AND INVESTOR CYNTHIA NUSTAD AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
If you look at the robust and impactful work Cynthia has done at innovative organizations, she exemplifies what we mean by learning to embrace risk through the positive governance of risk-taking.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Cynthia Nustad of Ventura, California in the United States. Cynthia is the 100th person to earn this global recognition.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Cynthia serves on the board of directors of brightfin, an IT expense management and finance management solution provider, and as a board member of WPAS, Inc., a third-party administration (TPA) firm specializing in multi-employer benefit plan administration. She is a board advisor to Pyx Health, a company providing solutions to loneliness and social isolation through technology and human connection. Cynthia is the Operating Partner for Periscope Equity and an Advisor to TT Capital Partners. She is a past board member of NextHealth Technologies and IntegriGuard. In her prior executive work, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Nasdaq-listed HMS. As a Certified Corporate Director from Harvard Business School, Cynthia is a member of WomenExecs on Boards and holds the CERT Board Cyber-Risk Oversight credential from both Carnegie Mellon University and the NACD. She earned her Masters in Public Health and BA in Anthropology from UCLA and her MBA from the University of Oregon.
"I continue to be impressed by the quality of people coming through our programs, and Cynthia is a great example," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "If you look at the robust and impactful work she has done at innovative organizations, she exemplifies what we mean by learning to embrace risk through the positive governance of risk-taking."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This is an excellent program in risk governance and oversight,” said Ms. Nustad. “The lectures and materials were extremely thoughtful, robust, and perfect for board members."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
