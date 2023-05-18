Mobile Mapping Market size to be Reach USD 191.59 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing investments in smart city projects is a significant factor driving global mobile mapping market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Mobile Mapping Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Mobile Mapping industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Mobile Mapping market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Mobile Mapping market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global mobile mapping market size is expected to reach USD 191.59 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in use of geospatial data can be attributed to steady revenue growth of the global mobile mapping market. Mobile mapping entails gathering of geographic data using a variety of devices and equipment deployed on a movable vehicle, such as van, drone, boat, airplane, or car. This geospatial data can be digitalized street-level or aerial pictures that are georeferenced to create 2D or 3D images. This is accomplished with the use of several positioning and mapping sensors installed in a moving vehicle; as a result, the term "system" is used. The majority or all of the following technologies are used in mobile mapping systems: digital camera technology, remote sensing instruments including radar, laser, and LiDAR, as well as GIS and IMU.

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1804

Initial CAPEX for infrastructure is expected to restrain market growth. By integrating cutting-edge technologies to effectively automate and accelerate their business processes, businesses are swiftly embracing digitalization. While mobile mapping solutions can increase security, flexibility, and environment scanning, they nonetheless raise CAPEX for enterprises. If businesses require advanced mobile mapping solutions, they would have to spend a lot of money on scanners, encoders, cameras, and other IT applications. Also, they would have to spend to secure every device on the network. Businesses with constrained budgets will be less likely to employ mobile mapping systems due to the high initial expenses. As a result, the high cost of system procurement has severely limited the usage of such systems for routine road corridor surveys.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Mobile Mapping market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile mapping market on the basis of application, industry vertical, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Road Surveys

Topographic Mapping

3D Modelling

Asset Management

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Oil & Gas

Real Estate

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunications

Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Apple Inc., AutoNavi, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Garmin Ltd., Google, Land Surveys, MapQuest, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hexagon.

Get a discount on the Global Mobile Mapping Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1804

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 20 July 2022, a collaborative relationship between NavVis and Magic Leap, which are two global leaders in reality capture and digital industrial solutions, will enable the delivery of expansive Augmented Reality (AR) applications in challenging business settings. With the help of NavVis mobile mapping technology and Magic Leap's advanced spatial computing platform, the two businesses hope to improve the use of augmented reality applications across several important industries, including the automotive and manufacturing sectors, by providing thorough, photorealistic, and accurate 3D digital twin data.

Topographic mapping segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Topographic maps are detailed, accurate representations of the terrain characteristics found on the Earth's surface. These features include, among other things, streets, buildings, urban development, railroads, airports, place names, geographic features, administrative borders, state and international borders, coastal flats, mountains, valleys, contours and cliffs, depressions, wooded and cleared areas, vineyards, and orchards. The legend (or key) of a map gives a list of the features shown on the map together with the corresponding symbols. In topographic maps, a global graticule and a coordinate grid are often shown so the user may determine the relative and absolute positions of the features shown.

Transportation & logistics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Maps and location are features used more frequently currently. The transportation industry is utilizing geospatial technology to its advantage, and so are many businesses. The transportation industry depends on exact location and geographic information to achieve its objectives. Transportation businesses can make the best decisions right away thanks to positioning and mapping technology. Also, it is essential for increasing a company's profitability, efficiency, and production. A location and mapping platform generates the information, which is referred to as location intelligence, and uses it to support various business objectives. The logistics and transportation industries are debating location intelligence as a critical issue.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For More Details On this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-mapping-market

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Mapping Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Solvent Grade Isododecane Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solvent-grade-isododecane-market

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-surgery-instruments-market

Biological Safety Cabinet Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-safety-cabinet-market

Dental Imaging Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-imaging-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.