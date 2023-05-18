Link the INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Travel Monitor with Samsung DeX for a Desktop-Like Experience
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a visionary company that is advancing the world of technology through its creation of innovative portable monitors. With a mission to enhance productivity for people across the globe, INNOCN has revolutionized the way people interact with their smart technology.
The 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor is one of the many impressive monitors offered by INNOCN. This OLED monitor is designed to seamlessly pair with smartphones, tablets, PCs, and other modern gadgets. Priced at $249.99 on Amazon US and €298 on Amazon EU (DE, FR, IT, ES), the 13A1F portable monitor provides exceptional value.
Particularly impressive is the 13A1F portable monitor's seamless compatibility with Samsung phones running the Samsung DeX software. Samsung DeX brings a desktop-like experience to Samsung devices, enabling users to connect keyboards, mice, and monitors to their flagship phones. With features like a taskbar, app drawer, and resizable windows, the Samsung DeX interface replicates the familiar environment of a traditional desktop on mobile devices. Given its numerous features and impressive resolution, the 13A1F portable monitor proves to be the perfect companion for Samsung devices utilizing Samsung DeX.
The 13A1F portable monitor is packed with an array of impressive features that set it apart from the competition. It boasts OLED backlighting, offering vibrant and true-to-life visuals. With a 1920 x 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, low latency, and 400nits brightness, this monitor delivers a captivating viewing experience. Furthermore, it comes with an elegant magnetic stand for effortless use on a desk or table, ensuring ergonomic comfort. The built-in speakers provide exceptional sound quality for gaming, work, or mobile use.
The 13A1F portable monitor caters to a wide range of users, making it suitable for individual consumers, business professionals, and students alike. Whether for multitasking, presentations, or a thrilling gaming session, this monitor provides exceptional performance and dependability.
INNOCN 13A1F Product Links:
US1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2RF5K2
US2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE : https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR : https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT : https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok