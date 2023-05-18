Adarma Announces Management Expansion Amid Rapid Growth
Adarma, the leading independent specialist in detection and response services, welcomes three new leaders to its cybersecurity services delivery team.EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adarma, the leading independent specialist in detection and response services, welcomes three new leaders to its cybersecurity services delivery team. The appointments of Donna Goddard as Head of Security Engineering; Matthew Hmoud as Head of Security Consulting; and Richard Green as Head of Risk and Information Security will add significant collective security, customer and complex programme delivery experience as the company continues to scale.
In October last year, Adarma was awarded a £2 million grant from Scotland’s national economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise. The funding was aimed at creating over 50 cybersecurity roles as well as supporting the company’s aggressive innovation programme. This announcement represents the latest step in their commitment towards achieving that objective.
“I could not be more delighted to announce the continued growth of our team, particularly at the heels of our recognition as one of the world’s most innovative CyberTech companies in the 2023 CyberTech100 list,” said John Maynard, Adarma CEO. “As the leading detection and response specialist in the UK we continue to attract and invest in talent to ensure we can help our customers to measurably reduce business risk. Donna, Matt and Richard each bring with them a wealth of industry expertise, and I look forward to them driving exceptional experiences for our customers.”
See below for more information on the newly appointed hires:
Donna Goddard, Head of Security Engineering
Donna is a specialist in information security with extensive experience in financial services, media and technology risk management. Previous roles include Director of Cyber Information Security at Refinitiv and Director of Cyber Information Security at London Stock Exchange Group. Donna’s most recent role has been Director of Data Security Architecture at S&P Global. Donna joins the Delivery team as Head of Security Engineering.
Matthew Hmoud, Head of Security Consulting
Bringing over 15 years of experience as an information security professional, Matthew has played a key role in delivering large scale security and digital transformation programmes across a variety of industries. Previous roles include Head of Security Assurance at DXC and Lead Principal Security Consultant & Interim Practice Director at Trustwave. Matthew’s most recent position has been Principal Security Consultant with Kyndryl. Matthew joins the Delivery team as Head of Security Consulting.
Richard Green, Head of Risk and Information Security
As an experienced senior risk management professional, Richard brings a breadth of experience to Adarma from the asset management and private equity sector. At his most recent role as Risk and Compliance Manager at Dalmore Capital, Richard was responsible for the design and delivery of the company's risk management strategy across entire organisation. Prior to that, Richard undertook risk management roles for Martin Currie Investment Management and Morgan Stanley. Richard joins Adarma as the Head of Risk and Information Security.
About Adarma
We are Adarma, independent leaders in detection and response services. We specialise in designing, building and managing cybersecurity operations that deliver a measurable reduction in business risk. We are on a mission to make cyber resilience a reality for organisations around the world.
Our team of passionate cyber defenders work hand in hand with our customers to mitigate risk and maximise the value of their cybersecurity investments. Powered by the Adarma Threat Management Platform and optimised to our customers’ individual needs, we deliver an integrated set of services that improve your security posture including best in class Managed Detection and Response services.
We operate with transparency and visibility across today’s hybrid-SOC environments to ensure our customers are protected as they innovate, transform, and grow their businesses. Adarma delivers the cybersecurity outcomes you need to make a remarkable difference.
