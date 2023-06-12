Deciphering Brain Nerve Data - Conversion Into Computer Format

Brain Auditory Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format - Virtual Reality Using ears Only Patent 11641555 Brain Auditory Nerve Data conversion into Computer Format

Methods & Systems for Auditory Nerve Signal Conversion (Patent 11641555) into Computer Format, Manipulating the Data & Sending Back to the Brain

This patent (11641555) is an additional step in the new era of being able to decipher data transmitted over brain nerves” — Rhona Morris

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aktevy Inc., a New York based company, was incorporated with the purpose of finding and bringing novel and innovative products in a wide variety of areas based on software to the market at large.

Aktevy’s CEO, Ofer, has recently received approval for his patent that allows for sounds coming to the ear to be manipulated without use of a hearing aid.

This patent (11641555), is the newcomer to the "club" of patents that he has worked on, the first of which is patent 11395620 , the “Eye” patent, which allows for manipulated images to be seen via regular vision, meaning funny goggles are no longer required.

According to Ofer, “The new auditory patent will enable us to manipulate the sounds coming to the ear without a hearing aid. For example, background noise can be reduced, a conversation from a group of people talking can be listened into etc.”

The technology that the patent (11641555) depicts is converting ear nerve protocol into computer format/protocol. The sound can then be manipulated and external sounds can be merged into it or replace it altogether. The manipulated data is then sent back to the brain. For example, this can include changing the background sounds, the pitch or adding an external sound. All this can then be heard as regular sound coming to the ear. Sounds coming to the ear can be merged or replaced by external sources like a smart phone or a microphone.

To summarize, the patent discusses methods and systems for transformation between auditory sounds and digital presentation of sounds, manipulating the sound and then sending them back to the brain.

“The quest to decipher the information running on brain nerves brought me to create a series of patents that enables conversion of the data running on brain nerves into computer format and thus allows we humans to view and understand the flow of data – thus giving us an insight on how and what kind of data flows in the brain. The data can then be manipulated or for example data on eye nerve can be completely replaced by for example data coming from a camera. The computer data that is converted from the brain nerve can then be converted back to nerve data protocol and sent to the brain.”

The benefit of the "Eye" patent that was already published, is that together with a series of pending patents and patents that are in the process of being published, we are able to convert data from the brain nerves into computer format. This in turn will enable us to produce, for example, a virtual cockpit & a virtual PC.

Other patents soon to be published will, for example, enable us to view the imagination on a computer screen or manipulate the imagination. For example, we will be able to make what we imagine look happier by changing colors, etc.

Ofer is also the person behind the "Dark Matter" theory, a new approach to how our universe is structured. His assertion is that all is based on one particle, the "Dark Matter", that has no attributes. Ofer's theory is that everything including energy, particles, forces, gravity etc. are created by propagation in the "Dark Matter" 4th dimension (or Nth dimension) through our three dimensions. His work can be viewed at https://ofermoshe.academia.edu/research

Aktevy Inc. has until recently focused on commercial business activities. The company capitalizes on its long-term relationships with its customers with the purpose of introducing them to added value products. It is a New York based company incorporated three years ago. It currently operates a cloud-based software service in the B2B products catalog arena. Using very sophisticated technology the company is able to produce user catalogs directly from data bases. The company works with some of the largest American and European operations.