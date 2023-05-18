Scientology includes Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and others, for living together in Peace

Photo: Church of Scientology. Speakers at the experts gathering to celebrate the International Day of Living Together in Peace.

Scientology Europe celebrates again with Christianity, Judaism, Islam and others the International Day of Living Together in Peace inspired by Cheikh Bentounes

On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth” — L. Ron Hubbard

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last May 12th, AISA NGO International, Church of Scientology, the NGO Peacefully Connected, UN-recognized Foundation Mejora, and a chapter of the United Religions Initiative, joined together to organize for the 2nd consecutive year the International Day of Leaving Together in Peace.

The meeting of different religious and community leaders, took place within the framework of the May 16, International Day of Living Together in Peace, originated and promoted by Cheick Bentounes and AISA NGO International, and examined whether an effort to learn about religions other than one's own — the history, the beliefs, and the practices — would serve to quell disputes before they spiral into years of violence against humanity, loss of life, destruction of property, and strained cultural relations.

Chaired by Eric Roux, Vice-President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights (as well as a trustee for Europe of the United Religions Initiative), the gathering was enriched with the reflections of Prof. Chantal van der Plancke (Institute Lumen Vitae of the Catholic University of Leuven), Prof. Thomas Gergely (from the Institute of Judaism Studies), Father Ignace Berten (Dominican theologian) and Chorok Chichah, on behalf of AISA International NGO, who spoke wisely of the need of promoting a culture of peace through education.

The vision of the UN resolution that approved the International Day said that its vision is to be “Building the future with each other and not against each other.” While continuing to “Regularly mobilize the efforts of the international community in favour of peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.”

The UN Resolution A/RES/130/72, promoted by Cheick Bentounes and finally approved by the UN, specified that it was needed to “Act for reconciliation in order to contribute to peace and sustainable development, in particular by working with communities, religious leaders and other stakeholders, by taking measures of reconciliation and solidarity and by engaging human beings in forgiveness and compassion”.

Education has always proven to be a potent instrument, and it has never been simpler to acquire the vital information that can facilitate practical discernment between two religions. With over 4,000 religious practices and varying methods of indoctrination, the threat of discord is great if we fail to acknowledge that people around the world find solace, serenity, and meaning in their chosen tradition of worship. And education on the history, teachings and traditions of others is a building block to the absence of conflicts, or at least to the successful resolution of them, which is aligned with the famous quote of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard who once said that “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

“Religious leaders have a responsibility to foster an environment of understanding and mutual respect. Religions can be used for peace or for war, as history has taught us, but it is understood that their core intention is peace and a full understanding of human fellows, humanity and the world in general. Knowledge leads to understanding, which leads to tolerance and mutual respect, and that is the cause of peace, be it inner peace or worldwide peace,” concluded Eric Roux after thanking the different speakers and audience.