Agricultural Surfactants Market Size Expected To Reach $2.15 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s agricultural surfactants market forecast, the agricultural surfactants market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.15 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global agricultural surfactants industry is due to an upsurge in the adoption of precision farming. North America region is expected to hold the largest agricultural surfactants market share. Major agricultural surfactants companies include Nufarm Limited, Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Loveland Products Inc., DowDuPont Inc..

Agricultural Surfactants Market Segments

● By Type: Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric

● By Source: Synthetic, Bio-based

● By Crop: Row Crops, Horticulture Crops, Vegetables, Plantation Crops

● By Application: Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agricultural surfactants are adjuvants that are used with pesticides and other agricultural liquids to emulsify, distribute, spread, moisten, or display other surface-modifying properties. It is used to lower surface tension so liquid can enter the surface more easily.

