Organic Energy Bar Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.3% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2030

The global organic energy bar market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Organic energy bars, especially protein bars, are becoming increasingly popular amongst the millennials of both developed.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in preference for products with organic variant, high demand for energy bars among millennial population, surge in popularity of snack bars among consumers have boosted the growth of the global Organic Energy Bar Market. However, negative consumer perceptions for snack bars and challenges related to technology and processing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of social media and digital marketing to increase product awareness and surge in awareness in developing countries are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global organic energy bar market size was valued at $329.4 million in 2020, and is projected reach $644.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Over the last decade, the demand for organic energy bars, particularly in developed regions, has increased significantly, resulting in availability of a wide variety of organic energy bars. While consumers' consumption patterns for organic energy bars vary, organic energy bars are increasingly being consumed to compensate for various nutrient deficiencies caused by lack of adequate intake of nutritious food. Furthermore, numerous consumers are replacing their traditional breakfast with organic energy bars such as protein bars.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The major players operating in the global organic energy bar market analysis include Clif Bar & Company, EAT Anytime, General Mills Inc., Kind LLC, McKee Foods Corporation, NuGo Nutrition, Probar LLC, Quest Nutrition, The Kellogg Company, and Yoga Bar. The other prominent players analyzed in the report are GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Post Holdings Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Brighter Foods Ltd., and Premier Nutrition Inc.

Based on type, the protein bar segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the market. In addition, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as nutrition bars and other.

Increase has been witnessed in the number of users of various social media sites and other informative and browsing websites coupled with rise in internet penetration. This increase in user base even includes children form the average age of 13 and above. With increased digitalization and internet becoming useful source to impart product knowledge, engaged players in the market can strategize on advertising and promoting their products on various social media platforms. Active players in the industry are now promoting their products on social media platforms to impart awareness as well as differentiating features such as value-added nutritional, flavors, and convenience about their product offerings.

The global organic energy bar market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North Americaleads in terms of market share for 2020, however Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing disposable income, extensive advertising and promotion, and large scale urbanization. China along with India and South East Asian countries is likely to witness increased demandof organic energy bar in the coming years.

The global organic energy bar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

