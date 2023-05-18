Growing Demand for Buttocks Augmentation Among Women Is Fueling the Buttock Augmentation Market to Grow Further

Buttock Augmentation Market

The global buttock augmentation market is projected to reach $11,206 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buttock Augmentation Surgery or popularly known as “Butt Augmentation Surgery” is a plastic surgery that can reshape and contour the buttocks to make their appearance and shape well-rounded and proportionate to the rest of the body. Buttock augmentation can be achieved either through the use of implants or through transferring the existing fat, or sometimes a combination of both. Buttock implants are silicone implants that are placed in the buttocks through an incision between the buttock cheeks

The global buttock augmentation market was valued at $1,829.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,206 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐍𝐨𝐰 (𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐎𝐂, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 & 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13710

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Increasing demand for buttock augmentation: The market for buttock augmentation procedures has been witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for aesthetic enhancements and body contouring procedures. Factors such as social media influence, celebrity culture, and changing beauty standards have contributed to the growing popularity of buttock augmentation.

Advancements in surgical techniques: Technological advancements in surgical techniques have led to safer and more effective buttock augmentation procedures. Surgeons now have access to innovative techniques such as fat grafting (Brazilian Butt Lift) and silicone implants, which allow for more customized and natural-looking results.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞– https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13710

Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures: Minimally invasive buttock augmentation procedures, such as fat grafting, have gained popularity due to their lower risks, shorter recovery times, and reduced scarring compared to traditional surgical approaches. Patients are increasingly opting for these less invasive procedures, driving market growth.

Rising popularity of combination procedures: Combination procedures, where buttock augmentation is performed alongside other cosmetic surgeries, have become more common. For example, patients may choose to combine buttock augmentation with liposuction for enhanced body contouring. This trend has contributed to the overall growth of the buttock augmentation market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current buttock augmentation market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the buttock augmentation market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the buttock augmentation market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (178+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/buttocks-augmentation-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Buttock Implants

Buttock Injections

Hydrogel Butt Injections

PMMA Butt Injections

Poly-L-lactic acid

Silicone Butt Injections

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 –

Abbvie Inc.

Dermax Co., Ltd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Implantech

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sebbin

Shandong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co., Ltd.

SIENTRA, INC.

Silimed

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧-

𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-oxygen-kit-market-A31520

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-assistance-in-healthcare-market-A17090

𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/niacinamide-market-A17530