iXsystems Wins Top Rated Award for Network Attached Storage from TrustRadius
TrueNAS Open Storage from iXsystems Recognized by Reviewers for Experience, Features, and ValueSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, today announced it has received the Top Rated Award from TrustRadius for TrueNAS® Open Storage in the Network Attached Storage category. In this category, the company also received top honors for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship (with customers), and Best Value for Price. As one of the most trusted review sites for business technology, the TrustRadius awards are designed to help technology buyers make better decisions.
The TrustRadius Top Rated awards consist of three key criteria: recency of reviews (10+ new or updated reviews in the past 12 months), market relevancy (products must receive at least 1.5% of the traffic volume in that category), and rating (products must have at least 4 stars with a TrustRadius “trScore” of 7.5 or above). With a trScore of 9.5 out of 10, iXsystems has been recognized by the TrustRadius community as a top provider of Networked Attached Storage.
TrueNAS is a modern NAS platform powered by Open Source, and the world’s most deployed storage software with over 15 million downloads and users in 200 countries worldwide. TrueNAS is used to store and protect data in a variety of data-intensive applications by small and large enterprise organizations alike.TrueNAS has been consistently recognized with awards in recent years, and the majority of the Fortune 500 already use TrueNAS.
According to Robert Mizen, a Verified User and Reviewer, “If you need RAID storage, it's a very obvious choice. Also, being Open Source and secure, it gives IT Admins a great say over security and control. Adding in SCALE and other features means that it can and will fit many environments. Linux environments work great on SCALE, but you can use it within mixed environments as we do now.”
“My organization uses TrueNAS SCALE to run file servers for local data storage and backup, and host Windows virtual machines. This solution is far superior to manually setting up a Linux server distro with all the packages and configurations for file shares and virtual machines,” added another Verified User and Reviewer. “While I'm accustomed to using the terminal, I welcome the in-browser graphical UI which anyone can use. Remote administration has never been easier for me and my colleagues, with even those unfamiliar with Linux being able to pick up on things very quickly due to the intuitive design.”
"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Top Rated and ‘Best of’ Awards from TrustRadius for TrueNAS, most especially as it comes from the positive experiences our users have with our universal data platform. ” said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President for iXsystems. “We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in Open Storage and look forward to serving users with even greater value and dedication in the years ahead."
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in over 200 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
