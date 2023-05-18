Oatmeal Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Oatmeal Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.70% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Oatmeal Market Price, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global oatmeal market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.70%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 3.69 billion
Oatmeal is a rich source of protein and carbohydrate which reduces the chances of cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions. Hence, the increasing inclination towards health, fitness, and body maintenance is driving the demand for oatmeal. The increasing sale of clean-labelled oatmeal products, owing to the increasing disposable income, changing eating habits, and rising awareness about the product is fuelling the global oatmeal market.
Rapid development of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the emerging economies is another crucial market driving factor. Ready-to-eat oatmeal products with different shapes and sizes are available which are increasing impulse buying of the product. Over the forecast period, the busy and hectic lifestyles led by working populations is likely to lead to a transition towards healthy, convenient, and easy-to-prepare preparable breakfast alternatives. Hence, the oatmeal market is expected to witness an exponential growth.
Some other crucial advantages offered by the oatmeal include improved blood sugar control, reduced risk of constipation, presence of antioxidants, development of healthy bacteria, and reduced skin itching, among others. These advantages are likely to bolster the popularity of oatmeal in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus is leading to a transition from sweet desserts towards oatmeal.
Oatmeal Industry Definition and Major Segments
Oatmeal, also known as white oat, is a preparation of oats which is nutritious and widely consumed for breakfast. Oats are commonly grown in Russia, Canada, Australia, Poland and the United States. Oatmeal is derived from oats, which are obtained from the oat plant. Oatmeal can be prepared with hot milk or water, with added fruits or vegetables.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
• Whole Oat Groats
• Steel Cut Oats
• Scottish Oats
• Regular Rolled Oats
• Quick Rolled Oats
• Instant Oats
• Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Specialty Retailers
• Independent Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Based on region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Oatmeal Market Trends
The key trends in the global oatmeal market include the growing research and development and investments towards product innovations leading to the development of oatmeal with flavours such as strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate, among others. Innovative marketing strategies by leading market players are further enhancing the popularity of oatmeal. In addition, the growing popularity of oatmeal on social media and various preparation methods such as ‘overnight oats’ are further increasing the demand for oatmeal.
The growing expansion of the e-commerce sector is expected to be another crucial trend in the oatmeal market. Premium oatmeal products with innovative favours and attractive packaging are witnessing a great demand on online grocery platforms. The increasing geriatric population is leading to a steady demand for oatmeal as it is easy to chew, inexpensive, and high in fibre. Meanwhile, the growing competition between FMCG manufacturing companies is likely to garner the oatmeal market growth in the coming years.
In geographical terms, North America holds a decent share in the market. This can be attributed to the favourable climate and soil conditions for oat growth across the United States and Canada. Oatmeal is a standard breakfast item consumed in countries like the United States, further augmenting the market in the region. The increasing prevalence of obesity in North America is also leading to a greater inclination towards oatmeal.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global oatmeal market report are:
• Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd.
• Hamlyn’s of Scotland
• KELLOGG Company
• Nature’s Path Foods, Inc
• Nestlé S.A.
• Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.)
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
