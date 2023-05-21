Joe Cianciotto Turns 50 and Gives Back to Community

Joseph Cianciotto

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "50 For All" is an upcoming event that will be held toward the end of May. The occasion will offer everyone a chance to give back to the community. The beneficiaries of the event will be the children at St. Jude's.

Joe Cianciotto will be celebrating his 50th birthday this May. In line with this, he will be putting together an event called "50 For All." The event offers guests an opportunity to give back to the community by donating $50 to St. Jude's to help the esteemed institution's children celebrate their 50th birthday in the future.

Long Island resident and family man Joseph Cianciotto represents an equal mix of creative skills complemented by strong business acumen.

Mr. Cianciotto has most recently served as executive creative director at Translation, overseeing content-related matters within the agency. Before that, he was the executive creative director and chief digital officer of DDB NY. His creative leadership was extended to include print, television and film, social media, branded content, and CRM. Throughout his tenure with the company, he has worked for diverse clients, including State Farm, NBA, NFL, NY Lottery, Electrolux, Glidden, Reebok, USTA, Cotton, Subaru, Diet Pepsi, Unilever, J&J, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Gibson, Merck, GP, ExxonMobil, and UTC.

Before his 11-year tenure at DDB NY, Joseph Cianciotto was vice president and creative director of interactive at D'Arcy Worldwide.

Throughout his career, Mr. Cianciotto has won nearly every major award in the ad industry, including Cannes, ANDY, One Show, Webby, Comm Arts, and Clios. He holds a degree in Visual Communications from Carnegie Mellon and resides in New York with his wife, Jen, and daughters, Hannah and Sophie.

An essential part of Joe Cianciotto's body of work represents pro-bono campaign work done in conjunction with the AD Council for organizations that include the Bully Project, ReachOut (suicide prevention), KnowHowToGo, and the AARP Caregiver Initiative; and now, he can add "50 For All" to that list.