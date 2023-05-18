AHP and WRAP Offer Free Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Coloring Book for Third Global Mental Health Action Day

WRAP in Color

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) and Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) are partnering with MTV Entertainment Group for the third year to promote Global Mental Health Action Day on Thursday, May 18, 2023. In honor of the day, AHP and WRAP are offering a new free mindfulness coloring book to encourage people to take action toward improving their mental health today and every day. Download a copy at https://www.wellnessrecoveryactionplan.com/bookstore.

WRAP in Color has 10 printable coloring pages with intricate designs and wellness statements. People of all ages can use it to practice mindfulness, restore calm, and enhance focus.

The coloring book also provides information about the key concepts of the evidence-based personal wellness process known as WRAP, which originated 25 years ago and is used worldwide.

Mental Health Action Day wellness products from the previous two years are also available for free download. WRAP: Five Key Concepts to Guide Your Path to Wellness and Wellness Guide to Overcoming Isolation During COVID-19: Being Connected, Staying Connected, and Choosing Connection share ideas for creating a wellness toolbox and connecting with others. All the downloads are available on the WRAP bookstore at https://www.wellnessrecoveryactionplan.com/bookstore/.

“We chose to offer a free coloring book this year because it’s a relaxing way to step away from screen time and calm the nervous system. In a world filled with information overflow, chaotic world events, and stress, it’s vital to take time to disconnect and focus on our mental health,” states WRAP Business Manager Mary Jaffe. “WRAP is a process for taking personal responsibility for wellness and finding the tools that allow each individual to get well and stay well.”

Mental Health Action Day is powered by a growing coalition of more than 1,750 nonprofits, brands, government agencies, and influential leaders from more than 32 countries spreading the message that we can take actions to improve our mental health just as we do our physical health.

AHP and WRAP encourage people to take their first steps toward mental health action, whether for themselves or for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. The three WRAP mental health products are free and can be shared with anyone.