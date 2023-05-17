Conflict and Political Crisis in Myanmar (Online event, 17 May 2023)

The February 2021 coup in Myanmar undid a decade of reforms, triggered a deep economic crisis, and put the country on a path of protracted state failure. Violent conflict has surged. Although the military currently appears unlikely to collapse or be toppled, its grip on power is at its most tenuous in decades. The regime is resorting more and more to atrocities, as evidenced most recently by its deadly airstrike on 11 April on a village in Sagaing Region, that killed at least 168 people, mainly civilians – including at least 46 women and 40 children. This event brings together Crisis Group’s analysts and external experts to discuss the current state of play in Myanmar, how the conflict situation may evolve over the coming year, and the prospects for an exit from the country’s crisis.

Panellists:

Richard Horsey, Crisis Group Senior Adviser for Myanmar

Tom Kean, Crisis Group Senior Consultant for Myanmar and Bangladesh

Hnin Thet Hmu Khin, Sisters2Sisters

Moderator: Pierre Prakash, Crisis Group Asia Program Director.