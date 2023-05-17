Submit Release
F&G Commission meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m. MDT on May 18

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. MDT via conference call. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office in Boise or any regional Fish and Game office to listen in. 

There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

The Commission is scheduled to modify the 2023 fishing seasons for Chinook salmon in the Lower Salmon River and Little Salmon River, and modify certain 2023 big game LAP controlled hunts.

To see each agenda item's full gold sheet, go to the Fish and Game Commission webpage.

