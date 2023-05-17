ApartmentLove Announces Issuance of Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world granted an aggregate number of 3,000,000 share purchase options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, managers, and employees of the Company on May 12, 2023 (the “Grant Date”).



The Options will vest in equal amounts over a 3-year period on the anniversary of the Grant Date. All vested Options may be exercised at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share on or before May 12, 2028 (the “Expiry Date”) at which point all and any unexercised Options will expire and be returned to treasury.

The Company now has a total of 4,130,000 options issued and outstanding which amounts to approximately 8% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company which is in line with the provisions of the Company’s stock option plan.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience while maximizing return on advertising for our customers and return on investment for our shareholders.

The Company operates long-term home and apartment rental marketing websites ApartmentLove.com and GottaRent.com and the short-term vacation rental website OwnerDirect.com around the world.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

ApartmentLove® | the feeling of home



