FTC to Host Workshop Examining Issues Related to Proposed Changes to the Funeral Rule

The Federal Trade Commission will hold a public workshop on September 7, 2023 seeking input on proposed changes to the Funeral Rule.

The Commission issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rule Making on November 2, 2022. The workshop will explore many of the issues raised in the notice, including whether and how funeral providers should be required to display or distribute their price information online or through electronic means.

The workshop may cover topics such as:

online or electronic disclosures of price information;

new forms of disposition of human remains;

the general price list mandated by the rule;

the disclosures required by the rule, including the embalming disclosure;

whether third-party crematory fees and other third-party fees should be disclosed in the general price list; and

whether funeral providers should be required or permitted to give out general price lists in languages other than English in certain circumstances.

A detailed agenda will be published at a later date, in advance of the scheduled workshop.

The public can submit a comment on these topics until October 10, 2023. Instructions for filing comments will appear in a notice that will be published in the Federal Register soon. Those interested in participating as a panelist at the workshop can email the FTC at funeralrule@ftc.gov by June 19, 2023. If a proposed panelist or commenter is affiliated with an entity that has provided funding for research, analysis, or commentary on relevant topics, please identify such funding and its source in your comment or in your request for consideration as a speaker.

The Commission voted 3-0 to submit the notice regarding the workshop to the Federal Register.

The workshop, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Constitution Center, 400 7th Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024, and will be webcast live on the FTC’s website. The agenda, directions to the Constitution Center building, and a list of speakers will be available in the future on the event webpage.