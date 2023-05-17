Residential tree clean-up resumes

CANADA, May 17 - To help Islanders with fallen trees in their yards, government will once again offer tree clean-up service on private residential properties.

Crews will remove trees that are leaning towards residential structures or access to structures. They will also remove trees that have fallen on residential lawns.

“We had 6,100 requests for private property tree clean-up after Fiona and our crews have worked diligently whenever the weather allowed, so we are working on the last 300 properties now. But we know Islanders still need some help. Trees are weak in some areas, and they could be at risk of falling during windy weather, and additional trees may have fallen during the winter.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

Residents can apply from May 23 to June 16, 2023, at Fiona Clean Up or by calling 1-833-734-1873.

Islanders can also visit their local Access PEI location if they need assistance with filling out the online form. Those who applied in the fall do not need to reapply.

To make sure people most in need get help as soon as possible, this service is for clean-up to residential yards only and does not include stump removal. Residents of Charlottetown and Summerside should check with their municipality for clean-up service related to businesses, unoccupied properties, or wooded areas.

Other options for dealing with Fiona debris include:

Roadside debris pick-up . Provincial crews continue to pick-up branches that residents have piled near the road. Bring debris to the road by June 30, 2023. There is no need to apply or notify government for roadside debris pick-up. Crews will pick-up the debris when they are in the area. Provincial crews will not be picking up debris in Charlottetown and Summerside, so residents of those cities should check with their municipality for guidance.

. Provincial crews continue to pick-up branches that residents have piled near the road. Bring debris to the road by June 30, 2023. There is no need to apply or notify government for roadside debris pick-up. Crews will pick-up the debris when they are in the area. Provincial crews will not be picking up debris in Charlottetown and Summerside, so residents of those cities should check with their municipality for guidance. Private disposal pits. Sixteen pits are open for residents to bring Fiona debris free of charge. Motorists are asked to use caution as some roads may still be soft to drive over.

Sixteen pits are open for residents to bring Fiona debris free of charge. Motorists are asked to use caution as some roads may still be soft to drive over. IWMC Waste Watch Drop-Off Centres. Residents may take Fiona debris to any of the IWMC Waste Watch Drop-Off Centres Island-wide. Standard fees apply.

