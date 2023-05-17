DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Stock Option Grants

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) announces that the Company has completed its annual review of incentive plan awards, and subject to regulatory approval, its board of directors has approved, effective May 17, 2023, the grant of an aggregate of 200,000 stock options to an office of the Corporation, exercisable into common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.075 per common share. These stock options shall vest as to one-third at 12 months, one-third at 24 months and one-third at 36 months from the date of grant and have a five-year term to expiry.



For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Ken Olson, Chief Financial Officer, ken.olson@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC..

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

