Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 167.52 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electric vehicle charging stations market was valued at USD 6.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.52 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 48.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electric vehicle charging stations market was valued at USD 6.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.52 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 48.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

An electric vehicle charging station , often known as an EVSE, is a device that charges plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) such as hybrids, electric automobiles, and neighbourhood electric vehicles. A software application, energy controller, network operations center, facility meter, and energy conversion system connected to the power grid run the charging stations. The charger device allows for different degrees of charging. Level 1 charging stations use a conventional household outlet, level 2 charging stations are compatible with all-electric vehicles and have a cord that connects directly into the vehicle, and level 3 charging stations are direct current (DC) fast chargers that charge automobiles quickly.

With the rise in electric vehicle sales around the world, manufacturers are focusing on building a solid infrastructure to meet the operating needs of these vehicles. The growing popularity of electric vehicles necessitates the development of appropriate charging infrastructure. Furthermore, considerable developments in both home and outdoor charging are projected over the projection period to suit customer demand.

Opportunities:

Rise in the use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations for electric vehicles

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) EV charging is a technology that allows electrical energy to flow in both directions between plug-in electric vehicles and the power grid. The V2G technology allows EVs to store and discharge unused energy to the grid. This can improve the performance of the electrical component while also adding value to EV owners.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate. The surging technological advancement will boost new market opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Fundamental Aim of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Report

In the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors Influencing the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Electric Vehicle Charging Stations players.

Recent Development:

In September 2021, Terra 360, the world's quickest electric vehicle charger, has been announced by ABB. This charging infrastructure can charge up to four vehicles at once and can fully charge an electric vehicle in 15 minutes. This company is believed to be worth USD 3 billion. By 2021, Europe was anticipated to have this infrastructure.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

ABB (Switzerland)

Shell plc (UK)

ChargePoint (US)

Tesla (US)

BYD (China)

bp Chargemaster (UK)

Webasto Thermo & Comfort (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Blink Charging Co. (US)

Groupe Renault (France)

Phihong USA Corp. (US)

EV Safe Charge Inc (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Tata Power. (India)

SemaConnect, Inc. (US)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

EVgo Services LLC (US)

Engie SA (France)

Total (France)

ClipperCreek, Inc. (US)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Industry Research

Charging Station

AC Charging/ Normal Charging Station

DC Charging/ Super Charging Station

Inductive Charging Station

Vehicle Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Installation Type

Individual Houses

Commercial

Apartments

Technology

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Charger Type

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Key Growth Drivers:

Rise in the sales of electric vehicles globally

The growing popularity and use of electric vehicles has highlighted the need for charging infrastructure development. China, the United States, and Germany, for instance, are spending heavily in electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure and research and development for faster and more efficient charging techniques.

Technological advancement

Various technical breakthroughs are propelling market expansion, such as the integration of all-EV charging station systems with the internet of things (IoT) and real-time information solutions. These technologies aid users in discovering local charging stations, providing real-time information on the availability of vacant places, and scheduling convenient fill-up times.

Furthermore, increasing level of disposable income and growing urbanization will drive market value growth. Other significant factors influencing the market’s growth rate include the implementation of various government initiatives to improve the adoption of hybrid and EVs and widespread deployment of supercharging stations in remote areas.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electric vehicle charging stations market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the electric vehicle charging stations market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising environmental concern among people and government and growing number of electric vehicles in this region.

During the projected period, North America and Europe are expected to be the fastest-developing regions. Over the next few years, the United States is likely to see a major increase in the number of DC charging stations installed. In the United States and Germany, an increase in the number of household electric vehicle charging stations is projected.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Charging Station Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Vehicle Type Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Installation Type Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Technology Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Charger Type Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Region Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

