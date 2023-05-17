TVO Today Live and Toronto Region Board of Trade to host Toronto Mayoral Debate on May 25

Moderated by Steve Paikin of The Agenda, leading candidates for mayor will debate their ideas for Toronto’s future

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next event in TVO Today Live’s series on the future of democracy will feature a debate between the leading candidates vying to become Toronto’s next mayor. Held in partnership with the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the Toronto Mayoral By-Election Debate will take place at 7 pm ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto.

Moderated by Steve Paikin of TVO Today’s The Agenda, the top polling candidates for Toronto’s June 26th by-election will debate the key issues that impact Toronto’s livability and prosperity. Topics will include housing affordability, transit and congestion, access to city services and the prospects of economic growth. Eventbrite registration for this event has already sold out.

“The TVO Today Live series has focused on the challenges to our democracy,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “What better way to highlight that theme than to bring together on the same stage the leading candidates for mayor of Canada's largest city to debate their respective visions for a city at a crucial moment in its history.”

“The Toronto Region Board of Trade debate is a longstanding tradition as one of the critical points in Toronto’s Mayoral election races,” says Jan De Silva, President & CEO of the Toronto Region Board of Trade. “This election, the future of our city is at stake. We are inviting a strong group of candidates to demonstrate that they have the vision and plan this city needs for a prosperous, sustainable future. We trust this debate will be invaluable for voters as they seek to make the right choice this June.”

Invited candidates*

Ana Bailão

Brad Bradford

Olivia Chow

Mitzie Hunter

Josh Matlow

Mark Saunders

* The candidates invited are consistently polling as the top six in publicly-available polls, and each has crossed the 10% threshold in at least one reputable, publicly-available poll.

TVO will broadcast the debate live with The Agenda with Steve Paikin providing live analysis immediately following the debate. The debate will stream live on The Agenda’s YouTube channel and a recording of the event will be made available afterwards on The Agenda’s YouTube channel. Visit the TVO Today Live series page to get the latest information and sign up for email updates.

TVO Today Live is made possible through generous support from The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Events take place in communities across the province and feature conversations with community leaders and experts to inspire civic engagement.

A Debate for Toronto’s Future

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Doors: 6:15 to 6:50 pm

Debate begins: 7 pm

Isabel Bader Theatre

93 Charles Street West

Toronto, Ontario

RSVP: Eventbrite (sold out), BOT.com (sold out)

Media registration: Andrea MacBeth amacbeth@tvo.org

Media wishing to attend the debate are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 pm.

- 30 -

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

Stream TVO on your favourite device.

Sign up to receive TVO media releases by email.

ABOUT TORONTO REGION BOARD OF TRADE

The Toronto Region Board of Trade is one of the largest and most influential business chambers in North America and is a catalyst for the region’s economic agenda. We pursue policy change to drive the growth and competitiveness of the Toronto region and facilitate market opportunities with programs, partnerships and connections to help our members succeed – domestically and internationally.

Media contacts:

Andrea MacBeth

Director, Corporate Communications

TVO

amacbeth@tvo.org

Jeff Lang-Weir

Director of Communications

Toronto Region Board of Trade

media@bot.com

Social:

Twitter: @TheAgenda, @TorontoRBOT

Facebook: @TheAgenda

Instagram: @TheAgendaTVO, @trbot

YouTube: @TheAgenda, @torontorbot

Attachment

Andrea MacBeth TVO amacbeth@tvo.org Jeff Lang-Weir Toronto Region Board of Trade media@bot.com