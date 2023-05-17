JOIN THE MAPLE STAPLE IN A CELEBRATION OF LITERATURE AT THE WORD ON THE STREET FESTIVAL 2023
The Maple Staple bookstore is thrilled to announce their participation in the highly anticipated 34th annual Word On The Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival (WOTS) on May 27th and 28th.
As one of the most significant literary events in Toronto, WOTS promises to be an incredible weekend of literary celebration, and The Maple Staple shares the same passion for the art of writing and reading.
At the festival’s outdoor marketplace for books and magazines, The Maple Staple will showcase 80 diverse titles from up-and-coming authors spanning various genres, and will give away a curated book catalog, limited edition tote bags, and other literary goodies.
Visitors to the bookstore’s booth will be able to browse an impressive selection of books on display, as well as meet with the bookstore’s managers and learn more about the store and its commitment to the stories that connect the world.
In addition, festival-goers can enjoy author readings, panel discussions, and explore genre-focused stages stretched throughout the venue such as the Festival Mainstage, KidStreet, Vibrant Voices of Ontario, Across the Universe, and this year’s three new additions, Love & Letters, Big Ideas, and Twist Endings.
The festival, hosted annually since 1990, is Canada’s largest free community street festival that champions storytelling, ideas, and imagination, and with such a diverse range of programming, there is something for everyone at WOTS.
So, join The Maple Staple on the excitement of this year’s festival at Booth #59, located at Grosvenor St., Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, Ontario, and experience the joy of discovering new authors, meeting fellow book lovers, and supporting independent authors.
For more information about the festival and the bookstore, visit the event website at https://toronto.thewordonthestreet.ca/ and The Maple Staple's website at https://themaplestaple.com/. Don't miss this chance to explore the best of the literary
world!
