Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Mikhail Myasnikovich extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and noted that the

Great Leader had played an exceptional role as a historical figure in the development of Azerbaijan.

The meeting saw discussions on the expansion of trade turnover and trade opportunities between Azerbaijan and the Eurasian Economic Commission member countries.

Mikhail Myasnikovich made proposals on the directions of cooperation to President Ilham Aliyev.