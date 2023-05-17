DLNR News Release-Five Honolulu Divers Cited for Fishing and Safety Violations,

(HONOLULU) – After multiple complaints from nearby residents and community members, the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), cited five Honolulu men, Saturday night, for a series of alleged natural resources violations.

DOCARE reports citizens were concerned about the large amount of ocean resources being removed from the Lanikai and Kailua areas. When they arrived around 10:30 p.m. they spotted two groups of lights in the water near Popoia Islet and around the Mōkūlua Islets. Officers say none of the people diving had illuminated diver’s flags, which is required for night diving.

One group of four, was contacted at the Kaiolena Drive Beach access where

officers inspected the men’s catches and equipment. They were all cited for various violations including the take of undersized uhu (parrotfish) and kala (unicorn fish), no divers flag and take of regulated species, including a slipper lobster, by using spears.

As officers completed their first investigation, multiple parties were observed at the Kailua boat ramp and beach park with dive gear and large amounts of fish. They were also inspected, and one man was cited for undersized uhu, kala, no divers flag, and spears. Several others were issued warnings.

All five men have court appearances in Kāne’ohe District Court at 8:30 a.m. on June 15, 2023.

Tom Joseph, 31

Francis Bossy, 32

Ray Bossy, 24

Billy Edsin, 53

Ryan Pito, 35

Suspected natural and cultural resource violations can be reported via the Statewide dispatch number at (808) 643-DLNR (3567) or sent anonymously through the DLNRTip app.

All individuals cited are innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please do not attempt to try cases on social media, as comments can be used against someone alleged to have committed a crime, and are often personally hurtful, untrue, or unfair.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – DOCARE night diving/fishing citations (May 13, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tmhwskoa0q7bvs7/AAB2vKpI25nXaQSQSndyOHINa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]