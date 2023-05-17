Việt Nam holds important position in Mongolia's foreign policy: official

VIETNAM, May 17 - HÀ NỘI — Mongolia is proud to be a friend of Việt Nam – a country with increasing international prestige and position in the region and the world, which has a vital position in Mongolia's foreign policy in Southeast Asia, Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar told President Võ Văn Thưởng at their meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

President Thưởng highlighted the fruitful friendship between the two nations in the last nearly seven decades, saying that the bilateral relations had been continuously consolidated and developed strongly.

He highly valued the outcomes of the working session between the Mongolian delegation with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies of Việt Nam, stressing that on the basis of important results of the bilateral cooperation relationship, the two countries would make joint efforts to upgrade their relations and further promote comprehensive cooperation in the new context.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, thus strengthening mutual understanding and trust, and implement measures to create more favourable conditions for people-to-people exchanges.

He also welcomed coordination results and proposals to further enhance cooperation between the National Security Council of Mongolia and the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam, and thanked Mongolia for supporting Việt Nam to build a cavalry mobile police force.

President Thưởng called on the Mongolian side to support efforts of ASEAN and Việt Nam in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development, and freedom and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

He highlighted the importance of strengthening the Việt Nam-Mongolia relations in the context of global and regional changes, saying that Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge to support Mongolia in expanding and strengthening ties with ASEAN for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Asking the secretary to convey his regards to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President Thưởng said Việt Nam wanted to welcome the Mongolian leader to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

For his part, Jadamba Enkhbayar said that Vietnamese and Mongolian people had deep mutual understanding on the basis of the long-standing traditional friendship established by senior leaders of the two countries, and they often supported each other in difficult times.

He informed the Vietnamese leader of the contents of cooperation between the National Security Council of Mongolia with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies of Việt Nam, stressing that his country wants to further expand cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in transport, railways and aviation.

The two countries should closely cooperate in ensuring security and order for the peaceful lives of their people, he said.

The Mongolian official also conveyed the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to President Thưởng to visit Mongolia. — VNS