Amplify ETFs Named Finalist for 4 With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, is thrilled to announce its placement on the shortlist for four With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards.



Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs, has been nominated for the prestigious Fund Leader of the Year award. He has played a pivotal role in the launch of over 70 ETFs, including several groundbreaking strategies that were first to market in the United States. Magoon’s vision and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the ETF landscape and driving innovation within the industry.

Under Magoon’s leadership, Amplify ETFs has emerged as a prominent ETF sponsor offering 15 ETFs across core, income and thematic categories, with $4.4 billion in total assets (as of 4/30/2023). Amplify ETFs has also expanded its reach beyond the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Samsung Asset Management, the leading asset manager in Korea. This collaboration has allowed Amplify to bring its innovative products to the Asian market, catering to the investment needs of a broader investor base and capitalizing on new opportunities.

In addition to Magoon’s nomination for Fund Leader of the Year, Amplify funds are being recognized in the following categories:

Active ETF of the Year: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Sales Success of the Year: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) DIVO attracted $2 billion in assets in 2022 (as of 12/31/2022)

Digital Assets ETF of the Year: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

“We are honored to be shortlisted for four With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards,” said Magoon. “These nominations are a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to building solutions that drive positive outcomes for advisors and investors in this rapidly evolving market.”

The winners of the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards will be announced on June 15 in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 4/30/2023). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income and risk-managed strategies.

Criteria:

Fund Leader of the Year: This is awarded to an individual who has made a key impact on his or her firm, or the industry, through innovative concepts, fresh thinking, product development and other new initiatives.

Active ETF of the Year: The active ETF award is given to the most successful active ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance and innovation. The ETF must be considered active by the Securities and Exchange Commission to qualify. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible for entry.

Sales Success of the Year: The Sales Success — ETFs award is given to an individual fund or line of funds that, whether through performance, sales strategy or a combination of both, achieved a dramatic increase or consistently high level of flows.

Digital Assets ETF of the Year: The digital assets ETF award is given to the most successful digital assets ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance and innovation. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible for entry and funds can include both bitcoin futures ETFs and those that invest in the digital assets industry.

Selection Process: The judging process is designed to be rigorous and thorough to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded. A broad and independent panel of more than 20 industry names, including leading allocators, ETF strategists, independent directors and consultants, conduct a rigorous assessment of each category to ensure that only the most truly deserving firms are recognized. Groups of judges are allocated categories, which are aligned to their specific market knowledge and avoid conflict of interest. Each group of judges have no access to the submissions or results of categories they are not involved in judging.

