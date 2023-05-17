Canon U.S.A., Inc. Recently Earned Two Prestigious Awards from Keypoint Intelligence - 2023 A4 Line of the Year Award and a Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Platform for the uniFLOW Online Solution

Recognition adds to existing accolades, including 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has recently received two highly-regarded awards from Keypoint Intelligence – highlighting continued strength in a core business area supporting small to mid-size businesses, enterprise environments, and key vertical markets. The accolades continue an impressive streak with Canon previously earning the BLI 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award for its dedication to developing strong, dependable technology for office environments.

Canon’s A4 lineup was deemed by Keypoint Intelligence best overall based on its rigorous lab evaluations, earning the honor of the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 A4 Line of the Year Award.1 This marks the second time in three years Canon won the award, adding to its victory in 2021.

Keypoint Intelligence cited the high-quality, professional-looking output and outstanding productivity while offering user-friendly options and the ability to obtain excellent scan speeds to help meet the digitization demands of the modern hybrid workforce.

“It is plainly obvious that Canon has expertly designed a range of A4 devices that can suit many requirements—color or monochrome, single-function or multifunction, or otherwise,” said Rachel Dean, Keypoint Intelligence Office Group’s technical editor. “This impressive A4 lineup enables productive collaboration demanded by today’s rapidly changing ways of working. The strength and span of Canon’s portfolio make it the deserving winner of the BLI 2023 A4 Line of the Year Award.”

To determine the A4 Line of the Year Award recipient, Keypoint Intelligence considered current multi-function printers and printers in the original equipment manufacturer’s portfolio that had been submitted for lab testing, along with previously tested devices that are still available. To judge the overall quality of the line, analysts looked at the overall rating a device received after testing, as well as the ratings in areas such as reliability, value, usability, image quality, and speed.

“Canon is honored to receive the BLI A4 Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence. This prestigious accolade highlights our strength in the multifunction printer industry, and greatly reflects Canon’s unwavering commitment to supporting our channel partners and their customers,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “At Canon, we recognize the working environment is evolving rapidly, and we strive to not just keep up but to exceed the needs of our stakeholders. It continues to be a high priority to integrate quality, usability, and performance into our full suite of offerings.”

Additionally, uniFLOW Online earned a (BLI) Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for a fifth consecutive year, being chosen for an award by Keypoint Intelligence for enabling organizations to track and control print, scan and copy activity from different environments through a single platform in the cloud.

Through the uniFLOW Online solution, businesses can utilize an extensive collection of output management features while benefitting from the ability to employ the Secure Printing feature and device authentication feature.2,3 The solution can help make it easy for users to be productive at home and in the office when printing and scanning, providing a consistent user interface across its print environment.

“Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians have time and time again been impressed with the uniFLOW Online solution, and that is still the case with the latest iteration of the solution,” said Lee Davis, Senior Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s Office Group. “When looking at the platform’s print management capabilities and then adding its impressive Secure Printing feature, mobile device support, and in-depth tracking, the uniFLOW Online solution continues to be an amazing cloud solution.”

The award added to uniFLOW Online’s list of accolades. In 2022, it won a sixth consecutive 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Gold award from American Security Today in the Best Access Control and Authentication System category.

To learn more about Canon’s Enterprise Solutions Awards, please visit usa.canon.com/awards.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Smart Workplace Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its Keypoint Intelligence lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

###

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Awards description based on Keypoint Intelligence’s press release.

2 uniFLOW Online, Keypoint Intelligence’s press release.

3 Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

Attachments

Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-330-2136 niesan@cusa.canon.com