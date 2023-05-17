Submit Release
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2023 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:

  • elected each of James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Michael S. Simmons, Thomas P. Stafford, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one-year term;
  • adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2023 annual stockholder meeting; and
  • approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, an annual nonbinding advisory vote on named executive officer compensation as such compensation is disclosed pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

