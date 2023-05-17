Submit Release
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc 23rd Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
    Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
    Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023
    Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
    Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. Where applicable, conferences will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.


