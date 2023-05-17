Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



KeyBanc 23rd Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023



2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com . Where applicable, conferences will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.