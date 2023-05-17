AltaLink welcomes Steve MacDonald to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW



CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 9, 2023, Stephen MacDonald was appointed to AltaLink’s Board of Directors.



“Mr. MacDonald’s knowledge and expertise will guide AltaLink as the company continues to focus on delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable solutions for its customers, now and into the future,” said David Tuer, Chair, AltaLink Board of Directors. “His experience and leadership will be of great service to AltaLink and all Albertans.”

As an experienced public sector leader, Mr. MacDonald has led major initiatives that improved the design and delivery of services and achieved better outcomes for clients, stakeholders and staff. He is currently focused on innovation, change management and the energy transition.

Mr. MacDonald is currently Principal at +SM Advisory Services. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer for Emissions Reduction Alberta and served as Deputy Minister for the Government of Alberta in a number of portfolios, including innovation and climate change.

Mr. MacDonald graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a graduate of the Canadian Securities Program and has received his ICD.D designation. Mr. MacDonald is on the Board of the Canada West Foundation, The Natural Step Canada, Werklund School of Agricultural Technology, Olds College, and the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy Advisory Council.

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.

