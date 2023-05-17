Burr Oak Commons & Redbud Commons To Host Spring Open House

Explore Active Adult Living in Central Ohio

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring into action! Explore Burr Oak Commons in Delaware, Ohio and Redbud Commons in Pickerington, Ohio at an open house on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. A great lineup of speakers will kick off the event! There will be tours of the community center & model home, door prizes, games, and refreshments. This event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.



Active adult communities offer residents a maintenance-free, carefree lifestyle – eliminating the responsibilities of home ownership like shoveling snow and lawn care. Instead, enjoy your community with access to amenities and socially engaging experiences that make life fun! Many of our residents say, "we wish we had moved here sooner!" Join us for this event and find out how you can live your best life after age 55.

Schedule:

1:30-2:30 Active Adult Symposium Presentations

2:30-4:30 Tours, refreshments, door prizes and fun!

Starting at 1:30 PM, Burr Oak Commons will have the following presenters sharing information with attendees in 15-minute sessions: Kate Sturgill, The Sturgill Agency; Amy Whetro, Weichert Realtors; Tracy Brannon, Options Home Services; and Kim Roberts, Senior Transition Experts.

Redbud Commons will have the following speakers starting at 1:30 PM: Jamie Nelson, LifePoint Real Estate; Jeff Metzger, MMA Insurance; JD Postage, Community Paramedic; and Christina Wilson, Wellness by Design.

For more information, please visit TreplusCommunities.com/news or call 740.370.0802 for Burr Oak Commons or 614.791.3216 for Redbud Commons.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

