Smart Waste Management Market is on a rising growth curve | GIS Research Study

Global Smart Waste Management report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Waste Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Market Segments

The Smart Waste Management market has been segmented into Waste Type, Method, Source, and Region. Based on the Waste Type, the Smart Waste Management market is segmented into Solid Waste, Special Waste, and E-Waste. On the basis of Method, the market is segmented into Smart Collection, Smart Processing, and Smart Disposal. Based on Source, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The smart waste management market report includes players such as Bine sp. z o. o. (Poland), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Ecube Labs (South Korea), Enevo, Inc. (US), Faststream Technologies (US), Infosys Limited (India), Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa Industry Solutions) (Germany), Nordsense (US), Sensoneo (Slovakia), and Wellness TechGroup (Spain).

Key Drivers & Trends

There are several key trends in Smart Waste Management technology. One is the trend toward using smart technology to track and manage waste. This includes using sensors to track waste levels and using data analytics to optimize waste collection and disposal. Another trend is toward using smart technology to reduce the environmental impact of waste. This includes using sensors to monitor emissions from waste and using data analytics to identify and reduce sources of pollution.

The key drivers of the Smart Waste Management market are technological advancement, stringent environmental regulations, and increasing awareness about environmental issues.

Smart waste management focuses on solving the previously mentioned solid waste management problems using sensors, intelligent monitoring systems, and mobile applications. The first smart waste management solution to make the waste collection process more efficient is sensors. Sensors can measure the fill level of the containers and provide updated information at any time and notify waste management services to empty them when they are full or almost full. These devices help optimize the best possible route containing fully filled containers and create smart schedules for drivers. The selection of the containers also minimizes the need for trash collection staff because their duties are deduced. They can also alert the waste management companies or municipalities if an undesirable incident happens such as sudden temperature rise or displacement of the container by their GPS features.

