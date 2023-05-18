ClearML Introduces The First Generative AI Platform That Transcends Enterprise ChatGPT Challenges
ClearGPT is the only secure, enterprise-grade platform offering state-of-the-art LLMs tailored to an enterprise’s own data, running securely on its network
ClearGPT is designed for the most demanding, secure, and compliance-driven enterprise environments to transform their AI business performance, products, and innovation out of the box.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearML, the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced it has released ClearGPT, the world’s first secure, enterprise-grade generative AI platform. ClearGPT enables enterprises to deploy and experience state-of-the-art LLMs, securely and at scale. This new platform is tailored to an enterprise’s internal data, unique use cases and processes, securely running on its own network with complete IP, compliance, and knowledge protection. With ClearGPT, enterprises can harness the ingenuity of ChatGPT-like LLMs, while transforming their business by using AI to drive innovation, productivity, and efficiency at vast scale as well as develop new internal and external products faster, outmaneuver the competition, and create new revenue streams.
— Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO
Due to ChatGPT’s inherent limitations such as security, performance, cost, and data governance issues, as well as a lack of customization, many enterprises recognize its power but are unable to use it within their own enterprise security boundaries. ClearGPT removes these blockers and risks of using LLMs to fuel business innovation by addressing the following enterprise concerns:
- SECURITY & COMPLIANCE: Enterprises rely on public APIs to access generative AI models and xGPT solutions, leaving them vulnerable to data leaks and privacy concerns, jeopardizing enterprise IP and knowledge ownership of highly sensitive enterprise data shared with third parties. With ClearGPT, you can keep data safe within your network with zero leakage and maximum control.
- PERFORMANCE & COST: Unlike other xGPT solutions where GPT performance is a static black box, ClearGPT gives enterprise customers unparalleled model performance with live feedback and customization at reduced running costs.
- GOVERNANCE: Other solutions lack the ability to restrict sensitive data inside the organization. With ClearGPT, you can preserve privacy and access control inside the enterprise using role-based access and data governance across business units as well as complying with government regulations.
- DATA: Don’t let xGPT solutions own your enterprise data or leak it to competitors. Preserve company knowledge, generate AI models, and maintain your competitive edge with ClearGPT’s complete corporate IP protection.
- CUSTOMIZATION & FLEXIBILITY: Other xGPT solutions do not allow training on specific data. Get unmatched capabilities with human reinforcement feedback loops and continuous fresh data, delivering AI that learns and adapts to each enterprise’s unique DNA while being completely model- and multimodal-agnostic. With ClearGPT, enterprises can adopt and use any open-source LLM with a click of a button.
With ClearGPT, enterprises can explore, generate, analyze, search, correlate, and act upon predictive business information (both internal and external data, benchmarks, and market KPIs) in a way that’s secure, compliant, custom, efficient, actionable, and more natural than ever before. Enjoy an out-of-the-box platform for enterprise-grade LLMs, agnostic to any model types, without the risk or pricey and time-consuming maintenance and overhead. For example, enterprises can now power an enterprise chat agent that answers even the most complex questions based on internal and external enterprise data.
“ClearGPT is designed for the most demanding, secure, and compliance-driven enterprise environments to transform their AI business performance, products, and innovation out of the box,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML. “ClearGPT empowers your existing enterprise data engineering and data science teams to fully utilize state-of-the-art LLM models agnostically, removing vendor lock-ins; eliminating corporate knowledge, data, and IP leakage; and giving your business a competitive advantage that fits your organization’s custom AI transformation needs while using your internal enterprise data and business insights.”
How It Works
ClearGPT handles the entire end-to-end workflow securely and at scale, including data ingress, models, training, automated processes, annotations, feedback loop, and deployment. The platform correlates business intelligence across internal departments and disciplines, prompts real-time insights, and drives AI innovation ingenuity and processes across business units instantly and securely – without the risk of sharing enterprise knowledge and data with third-party vendors and open source LLM projects.
The result? A completely new frontier of enterprise knowledge, with CxOs able to re-imagine the possibilities of business and unleash the transformative power of AI within their diverse functions. For example, the end of dashboards and the beginning of supercharged predictive analytics on demand to answer any query that fuels a competitive advantage.
ClearGPT is available with expert white-glove services and support, which includes multiple channels of communication and support from AI experts and specialists. See the power of ClearGPT by visiting https://cleargpt.ai and requesting a demo.
ClearGPT Is Powered by ClearML
ClearML, the foundational technology powering ClearGPT, is a certified NVIDIA AI Enterprise partner. As an NVIDIA AI Enterprise certified partner, ClearML offers its ClearGPT platform customers access to state-of-the-art foundational models that have been trained on large GPU clusters, providing impactful performance right out of the box and requiring no initial compute investment. Using these models, ClearGPT customers can quickly customize LLM performance to meet their needs with substantial cost savings and faster time to market.
About ClearML
ClearML is used by more than 1,300 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is trusted by more than 150,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers, and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide within industries such as healthcare, CPG, retail, financial services, insurance, technology, adtech, and manufacturing, among others. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml.
