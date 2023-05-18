Iconic Military Advocate's Luxury Condo Up For Auction

Panoramic Views of the ocean, the bay, and the city of Virginia Beach. Sunrise and sunset views on both balconies in the Westin Luxury Condo. An open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, 4BR, 2.5 BA, 2,777 Sq. Ft. of living space in the heart of a top rated resort city, Virginia Beach. Sell With Zero sells real estate with zero seller commission.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Beach, VA, (May 18, 2023) – An exquisite luxury condo located in the prestigious Westin Residences at 4545 Commerce Street, Unit 3304 in Virginia Beach is scheduled to be auctioned. This four-bedroom, two and a half -bathroom condo belonged to the late William and Lela Crawford, who were prominent members of the military community.William Roy Crawford was a decorated war hero who served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, including a combat tour in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Silver Star and the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the Tet Offensive. He retired from the Army as a colonel and was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Lela Ann Crawford, on the other hand, was a writer, editor, and publisher who dedicated her life to supporting military personnel and their families with her brilliant writing.Together, the Crawfords co-founded Military Living Magazine, which became the primary source of information for military personnel traveling on government orders. Their work has inspired many people, and their passing is a loss to the military community. Lela was a writer for the Stars and Stripes and served on several military committees, including the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS), where she provided valuable assistance in developing educational magazines and websites for the military community.Though both have now passed away, their impact on the community remains significant, and their legacy continues to inspire. The auction is being scheduled by order of the trustee, and the condo will be sold through the "Sell With Zero" program by Blue Box Auction Gallery , which does not charge seller commission and uses a robust marketing program to garner awareness worldwide. This unique auction method has already generated considerable interest.The Westin in Virginia Beach is the tallest building in the state, and the Westin Residences are full ownership (not timeshare or fractional) condominiums atop a 4-Star Westin Hotel. The condo boasts stunning ocean views and an opulent living space. Condo Hotels combine hotel conveniences and luxuries with the security and privacy of home ownership. The sale of the property will contribute to the trust fund that the Crawfords left behind and will provide an opportunity for someone to own a piece of property in a prime location.The upcoming auction is a rare chance to own a piece of real estate in one of Virginia Beach's most prestigious areas. The legacy of the Crawfords and their contributions to the military community, along with the exceptional location of the condo, make this auction a unique event that is not to be missed.The auction of the property will be held, June 8th at 4:30pm both online and live in-person at the residence. Additional details can be found at www.SellWithZero.com or contact Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285.ABOUT Blue Box Auction Gallery:Blue Box Auction Gallery is a premier auction house located in coastal Virginia. They specialize in helping consignors sell their merchandise for top market value worldwide. They also conduct online live-streamed auctions and live in-person auctions worldwide through a series of auction platforms including their own mobile app. For more information, visit https://www.BlueBoxAuction.com https://www.SellWithZero.com or on social media: www.instagram.com/blueboxauction

