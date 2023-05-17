Operation Warm & FedEx Recognized With Golden Halo Award for Employee Enaggement Program

Operation Warm and FedEx are proud to be named recipients of a Golden Halo Award for the Employee Engagement category at this year’s Engage for Good Conference.

/EIN News/ -- Glen Mills, PA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Warm and FedEx were selected for the award in recognition of their Empowerment Thru Volunteering campaign, which has provided impactful volunteer experiences for FedEx employees while leveraging shipping and logistics support from FedEx to serve thousands of children across the U.S. and Canada. By forging an exemplary public-private collaboration, the two organizations have significantly expanded the scope, reach, and impact of Operation Warm's philanthropic mission while also contributing to FedEx Cares' ambitious 50 by 50 campaign.

In 2019, FedEx launched its ambitious FedEx Cares 50 by 50 campaign to positively impact 50 million lives by their 50th anniversary on April 17, 2023. By partnering with Operation Warm and more than 900 other nonprofits, FedEx has successfully reached this goal ahead of schedule. FedEx team members around the world have contributed to this milestone through volunteerism, community engagement, and various other initiatives, making the world a better place. Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm, said: "Our collaboration with FedEx has been instrumental in helping Operation Warm make a positive difference in the lives of over 75,000 children in need. We are so proud to receive this award, and we look forward to continuing to work together to provide coats and shoes for children in need."

"We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with Operation Warm, which has not only enabled us to make a tangible impact on the lives of thousands of children in need but also inspired our FedEx team members to engage in volunteer activities that resonate with our core values." Says Jenny Robertson, SVP – Marketing & Communications.

The Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social impact initiatives that showcase outstanding consumer and/or employee engagement efforts.

Learn more by visiting, https://engageforgood.com/halo-award/2023-best-employee-engagement-initiative/

About Operation Warm:

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. We partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to connect underserved children to the community resources they need to thrive. Over the last 24 years, Operation Warm and our partners have offered the gifts of brand-new coats and shoes as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books.

To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

