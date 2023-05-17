G2 Spring 2023 Reports Released Naming PowerReviews An Enterprise Leader in User-Generated Content

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews, a leading provider of ratings and reviews, and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, has earned seven “Leader” badges from G2 across categories for Product Reviews and User-Generated Content.



PowerReviews graded particularly highly as an Enterprise solution in three categories, specifically the Enterprise Grid Report (which assesses overall capabilities and support) for User-Generated Content and Enterprise Implementation Report (which assesses the set-up process) for both User-Generated Content and the Product Reviews.

The company was particularly recognized for its implementation and usability, and it also received high marks in the Results and Relationship indices.

“We are excited to see our presence as a best-in-class Enterprise provider being recognized more widely by the market and confirmed by G2 in this way,” says Andrew Smith, Vice President of Marketing. “Our dedicated account teams are focused on providing superior customer support and ensuring our clients are optimizing their ratings and reviews and UGC programs - whatever that means for them.”

PowerReviews received the “leader” badges for Spring 2023 in the following categories:

Enterprise Leader for User-Generated Content

Momentum Leader for Product Reviews

Mid-Market Leader for Product Reviews

Mid-Market Leader for User-Generated Content

Spring Leader for Product Review

Spring Leader for User-Generated Content

PowerReviews placed strongly in the following category Grid and Index reports for Spring 2023 include:

Some examples of customer reviews contributing to PowerReviews’s category leadership across G2:

"Ease of working together. Love that Power Reviews leads the efforts and pulls us into the future rather than us constantly asking for enhancements. It's great when we don't have a ton of internal bandwidth to identify opportunities! Team is always more than happy to help, and promptly!" - Ecommerce Merchandising Specialist, Enterprise

"Having syndicated reviews helps our customers to see how products function in real life which fosters more trust in our website/business, and the product themselves which helps with conversions." - Verified User in Retail, Enterprise

The Spring 2023 Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithms, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews (PowerReviews.com) is a conversion-first UGC vendor obsessed with helping brands and retailers grow their businesses. PowerReviews enables these organizations to generate better quality customer product ratings and reviews in larger volumes and then analyze and benchmark all this data to optimize their UGC programs for conversion while improving product quality and customer experience. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

Media Contact

Andy Smith

VP, Marketing

andrew.smith@powerreivews.com