Fruit Concentrate Market to Exhibit an Incredible Growth of USD 6359.27 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand and Opportunities

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fruit concentrate market was valued at USD 2152.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6359.27 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Fruit concentrate is produced by removing water from freshly squeezed fruit juice. It is generally used as base stock for several food products. With less volume, it comprises soluble solids of 65 to 70%. It is used as a healthy substitute due to the assumption that all the nutrition and healthy element lies in the pulp, and water in the fruit has no value. All the fruit concentrates can be available in several forms, such as in dry powder and liquid, which has various health benefits and a wide range of applications.

Fruit concentrates are healthiest made from 100% fruit without additives such as added sugar or salt. For instance, a 4-ounce (120-ml) glass of orange juice which is prepared from concentrate delivers 280% vitamin C of the Daily Value (DV). This nutrient plays a significant role in immunity and wound healing. The fruit concentration is inexpensive and easy for transportation and storage because it helps increase the product's shelf-life. Increasing consciousness regarding health among consumers and growing demand for natural food products are the major factor boost the market growth.

Opportunities

Advantages of fruit concentrate

Fruit concentrates provides several advantages such as long shelf life, beneficial plant compounds, promoting skin care, and rich nutrients. All these advantages are the major reason for the increase in demand of fruit concentrate and likely to create immense opportunities for the market growth. The fruit concentrate is a suitable and useful substitute for soft drinks. Fruit concentrates is used as a substitute to fresh fruit because it has a longer shelf life and very cheap than other fruit. These concentrates are very advantageous and have several uses in food sector. For instance, soft drinks and sodas are prepared from concentrated syrups diluted with sparkling water before intake and bottling. Fruit concentrates have many benefits and are very rich in nutrients. Fruit concentrate comprises beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins. These are associated with numerous health benefits such as decreased inflammation and improved heart health. Various fruit concentrates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which may promote the skin health.

The most prominent players in the Fruit Concentrate market include.

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

ADM (Canada)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Symrise (Germany)

ROBERTET (France)

SAS SICA SICODIS (France)

Nestlé (Switzerland)





Dohler (Germany)

Invertec Foods (U.S.)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Ingredion (U.S.)

SunOpta (Canada)

China Haisheng Fresh Fruit Juice Co., Ltd (China)

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. (India)

Key Market Segments Covered in Fruit Concentrate Industry Research

Concentrate Type

Orange

Grapes

Grapefruit

Pineapple

Peaches

Pears

Cherries

Prunes

Dates

Product Type

Conventional

Organic

Form

Liquid

Powder

Application

Food

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding health

Increasing awareness regarding health among people increases the preferences of fruit juice and fruit concentrate that increases the growth of fruit concentrate market. Furthermore, fast life and the increasing hectic schedule of consumers are also increasing the growth of fruit concentrate market.

Growing demand for natural food products

The demand of natural food products upsurges due to growing obesity rates, diabetes which is expected to boost the demand of the fruit concentrate and boost growth of the market. In 2020, According to World Health Organization, approximately 422 million people are suffering from diabetes that upsurges the demand for the fruit concentrate and are enhancing the growth of the fruit concentrate market during the forecast period.

Moroever, increasing requirement for comfortable and wholesome food, expanding urban population, and escalating disposable income are some of the other significant circumstances that are expected to boost the growth of the fruit concentrate market. The demand for the fruit concentrate is anticipated to drive in both advanced and emerging nations.

Fruit Concentrate Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the fruit concentrate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America dominates the fruit concentrate market in terms of revenue and market share. This is due to growing intake of fruits concentrate in a several drink and food products. Growing hectic lifestyle among consumer rises the consumption of ready-to-drink products which will likely boost the demand for fruit concentrates. Various manufacturers offering fruits concentrates products that aids to upsurge the growth of this market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to increasing geriatric population and growing development in food and beverage industry

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Fruit Concentrate market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Fruit Concentrate market .

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Fruit Concentrate Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Fruit Concentrate Market, By Concentrate Type Global Fruit Concentrate Market, By Product Type Global Fruit Concentrate Market, By Form Global Fruit Concentrate Market, By Application Global Fruit Concentrate Market, By Distribution Channel Global Fruit Concentrate Market, By Region Global Fruit Concentrate Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

