Bectran to Exhibit at the Media Financial Management Annual Conference in Los Angeles

Meet Bectran’s Experts at Booth 17 to Explore Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., a leading provider of automated credit management solutions, will exhibit the latest innovations in credit, collections and accounts receivables automation software at the Media Financial Management (MFM) Annual Conference in Los Angeles from May 22 to May 24.



The MFM conference is a premier event that brings together top media, entertainment and financial professionals from across the country for three full days of top-quality education and networking events. This is an opportunity to bring together media and financial professionals to build relationships and learn new ways to tackle tough issues.

Conference attendees will also have the choice between 24 different breakout sessions in addition to multiple general sessions led by industry leaders. Author Jim Collins, bestselling author of Good to Great and Built to Last, will give a keynote address and host a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest products and services from leading vendors in the industry.

“With our platform, media companies can streamline and optimize their credit management process, allowing them to focus on growing their business and delivering value to their customers,” said Alexis Ortega, Bectran Corporate Account Executive.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Nico Scimeca and Alexis Ortega will be on hand at booth 17 to discuss how Bectran’s innovative technology can accelerate companies' order-to-cash cycle. They will also discuss how Bectran’s Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable platform enables businesses to achieve significant savings through the application of process and task automation.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered cost-effective credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.

Contact:

Nikki Sneed

(312) 962.2444

PR@Bectran.com