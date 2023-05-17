CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Joins GOP Governors in Supporting Governor Abbott's Border Efforts

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen joined with Republican Governors in extending support to Texas and Governor Greg Abbott during the unprecedented border crisis. The Governors released the following statement:

"The federal government’s response, handling the expiration of Title 42, has represented a complete failure of the Biden Administration.

While the federal government has abdicated its duties, Republican governors stand ready to protect the U.S.-Mexico border and keep families safe.

Every state is a border state. All states have suffered from the effects of human trafficking and deadly illegal drugs coming across the border. Republican governors are leading the way to address the border crisis by enhancing penalties for fentanyl crimes and human trafficking while also increasing support for law enforcement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has exemplified leadership at a critical time, leading the way with Operation Lone Star, and deploying the Texas Tactical Border Force to prevent illegal crossings and keep the border secure. We support the efforts to secure the border led by Governor Abbott."